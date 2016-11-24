Canada to announce Enbridge pipeline verdicts next week -sources

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA Nov 24 The Canadian government will announce its decision on Enbridge Inc.'s proposed pipeline projects on Nov. 29, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Energy industry officials and environmental groups expect Ottawa to veto the proposed Northern Gateway line from Alberta to the Pacific coast and approve Enbridge's plan to replace the Canadian segments of its Line 3 from Alberta to Wisconsin. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by W Simon)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.