UPDATE 2-Canada to announce Enbridge pipeline decision next week -sources

(Adds quote from natural resources minister, background)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Nov 24 The Canadian government will announce its decision on two major Enbridge Inc pipeline projects on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Energy industry officials and environmental groups expect Ottawa to veto the proposed Northern Gateway line from Alberta's oil sands to the Pacific province of British Columbia and approve Enbridge's plan to replace the Canadian segments of its aging Line 3 from Alberta to Wisconsin.
The Canadian cabinet discussed the pipelines at a regular weekly meeting on Tuesday, said one source, who asked to remain anonymous because of the sensitivity of the situation.
The question of pipelines is a major political challenge for Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is under pressure from greens to block projects that could lead to more emissions from the oil sands.
At the same time, the energy industry wants more pipelines to ease transport bottlenecks in Alberta.
Trudeau has long opposed Northern Gateway, citing the proposed routing through a rain forest.
Line 3 currently is running at just over half capacity because of voluntary pressure restrictions.
Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr told reporters on Thursday that the Enbridge announcements would not be made on Friday "but very soon after that."
The Liberals, who came to power a year ago promising to do more to protect the environment, also must decide by Dec. 19 whether to allow Kinder Morgan Inc to more than double the capacity of its Trans Mountain line from Alberta to the Pacific.
Environmentalists and aboriginal activists are promising unprecedented protests should Ottawa approve that project and one Liberal legislator from British Columbia has publicly urged Trudeau to veto it.
Government officials, asked whether Carr might seek to delay the decision, say he is committed to meeting the Dec. 19 deadline. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Bill Trott)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.