Canada minister hopes to announce pipeline process 'very soon'

OTTAWA Jan 25 The Canadian government expects
to announce "very soon" the new transitional rules that will
apply to the environmental review of pipeline projects that are
currently being evaluated, Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr
said on Monday.
Carr declined to say whether Trans Canada Corp's
Energy East pipeline to the East Coast was dead in light of the
opposition announced on Friday by the mayors of Montreal and
surrounding communities.
"It's going to take a lot of good will, good process and
good science to build the kind of public confidence that
Canadians want about these major projects," Carr told reporters.
"We're concerned about a process that will give Canadians
confidence that science has been applied to this process, that
people who are affected by it directly or indirectly have had a
chance to express themselves recently over a reasonable time
period, and we believe that that is the way to proceed under the
current environment and that's the best chance we have of
getting a result."
The energy industry and business leaders view pipelines as
critical to getting oil from landlocked Alberta and Saskatchewan
to refineries or to export markets, and point out they have a
better safety record than oil-by-rail.
The twinning of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain
Pipeline to the Pacific Coast through British Columbia is the
other major pipeline project being considered.
What has been unclear is whether the new rules under which
the National Energy Board would evaluate the two pipelines will
introduce only minor changes or whether they might lead to so
many conditions being applied as to make them unfeasible. =
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Alistair Bell)