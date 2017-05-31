Kinder Morgan Canada says pipeline facing obstacle has 'met every test'

CALGARY, Alberta May 31 Kinder Morgan Inc's
Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has "met every test"
in its bid to attain approval, the company said on Wednesday,
responding to a vow by the British Columbia province's de facto
incoming government to block the project.
The expansion of the pipeline that transits British Columbia
has obtained both federal and regulatory approval and has passed
an environmental assessment under the province's incumbent
Liberals.
"Trans Mountain has followed every process and met every
test put before us," Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd President
Ian Anderson said in his first public comment after British
Columbia's Green and New Democratic parties said on Tuesday they
would use "every tool" against the project.
"Over many years, our project has been reviewed, analyzed,
discussed and considered thoroughly," Anderson said in a
statement.
The company is starting to award "significant" contracts and
is moving ahead with benefit agreements, he said.
The Trans Mountain expansion almost triples the capacity of
the existing pipeline, which is designed to carry crude from
Canada's oil sands to the West Coast.
Canada's oil producers, who lack export routes, say it helps
them to attain better prices.
The expansion has the backing of British Columbia's Liberal
Party, which lost its legislative majority in a May 9 election.
The opposition Greens and New Democrats have sealed a deal
to unseat the Liberals and said on Tuesday they would be
consulting provincial bureaucrats on permitting for the
expansion.
While there is some dispute over whether British Columbia
has a formal right to a veto, the province can raise hurdles
that could effectively make the pipeline impossible to build.
Prolonged battles over Trans Mountain and other crude
pipelines have raised questions over the viability of new energy
projects in British Columbia.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou, editing by G Crosse)