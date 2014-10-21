Kinder Morgan Canada pipeline plans hits a mountain of opposition

| VANCOUVER
VANCOUVER Oct 21 A Western Canadian pipeline
once seen as the best near-term hope for sending more of the
country's controversial tar sands crude to Asia has hit another
snag: aboriginal communities intent on using the courts to block
the proposed expansion.
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners' C$5.4 billion ($4.8
billion) Trans Mountain expansion would twin a 60-year-old line
running from the oil-rich province of Alberta to the coastal
city of Vancouver, tripling its capacity.
The pipeline expansion had been seen as sure bet because it
uses an existing route. But a surge in municipal opposition in
recent months has fueled industry worries that it will enter
legal and regulatory limbo along with the unbuilt TransCanada
Corp Keystone XL and Enbridge Inc Northern
Gateway pipelines.
The odds against the expansion are growing. Aboriginal
communities along the route, angered by a consultation process
they call unfair, are strategizing as a group on legal tactics
they hope will stop the project dead.
The expansion would help open international markets for
Canadian oil producers, delivering billions in revenues. The
National Energy Board is hearing traditional evidence from
Aboriginal groups as part of the regulatory review this week.
"The opposition is widespread and it is vehement, so we're
going to continue this fight until the bitter end," said Grand
Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs. "We're
looking at a very litigious future."
Two aboriginal communities have already filed lawsuits.
Others are banding together to develop strategies around
negotiations, litigation and possibly direct protest. Aboriginal
leaders call it a "new era" of opposition.
Other opponents include environmental groups and municipal
leaders like the mayor of Burnaby, the Vancouver suburb that
houses the pipeline terminus and its marine facilities. Mayor
Derek Corrigan has pledged his city will exercise every legal
option to fight any increase in capacity.
"People say to me: you've already got a pipeline, you've
already got a terminal and you've already got a tank farm,
what's the big deal," Corrigan said. "Between the time those
were built 60 years ago and today ... we've built up communities
all around that area."
NOT IN MY BACKYARD
Objections from local politicians and activists have already
prompted the National Energy Board to delay its final report on
the project by more than six months to January, 2016.
Kinder Morgan is now pushing to run the final leg of the
pipeline under the 1200-foot (370 meter) Burnaby Mountain, a
conservation area.
The city challenged the company's right to cut down a few
trees to complete surveying work on that route, a battle that
ended up in British Columbia's Supreme Court. Kinder Morgan won
that ruling, which is being appealed.
Despite the challenges, the company expects it will bring
the project online in 2018 and says it is confident it will stay
on budget.
While municipalities can slow pipeline work with red tape,
Kinder Morgan has one major factor in its favor:
inter-provincial pipelines fall under federal jurisdiction.
"If you've got valid provincial or municipal legislation
that conflicts with valid federal legislation, then the
provincial or municipal legislation has to give way," said Robin
Elliot, a law professor at the University of British Columbia.
This is how governments make it easier to carry out major
"nation building" projects like highways, airports and
pipelines.
Aboriginal groups, on the other hand, have constitutional
rights around consultation and accommodation when projects
directly affect their reserves and traditional territories.
Kinder Morgan Canada President Ian Anderson said this month
the company has had success in meeting with chiefs, but that
maintaining those relationships takes daily work.
ON THE RESERVE
The existing Trans Mountain pipeline passes through 15
aboriginal reserves, with the new twin line expected to pass
through roughly nine. Both affect many more traditional
territories.
While the company has signed mutual benefit agreements with
some aboriginal groups, three in the Vancouver area have
publicly opposed the project, as have the Coast Salish in
Washington State and other communities along the route.
Opponents are looking at challenging the impact the project
would have on their aboriginal rights, which include hunting and
fishing on traditional territories, their lawyers say.
Even if the federal government ultimately approves the
project, those same groups could argue that Canada did not meet
its duty to protect their interests. This could result in years
of crippling court actions and appeals.
The challenges to the project will come "through
negotiations, through litigation or, worse case scenario,
through blockading," said Chief Ian Campbell of the Squamish
Nation. "The position of the Squamish is that no means no."
