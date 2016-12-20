版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三 02:28 BJT

Environmentalists file suit over Kinder Morgan pipeline in Canada

CALGARY, Alberta Dec 20 Two environmental groups on Tuesday filed for a judicial review of the Canadian government's decision to approve Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the first legal challenge to the project since it received the green light in November.

In a blog post Ecojustice, the law firm representing environmental groups Living Oceans Society and Raincoast Conservation Foundation, said it had launched the lawsuit in a bid to halt the pipeline expansion. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Paul Simao)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐