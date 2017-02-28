Transcanada's U.S. Keystone XL lawsuit suspended -arbitration court

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 28 Transcanada Corp's legal challenge against the United States over the proposed Keystone XL pipeline project's past rejection has been suspended for one month, the website of the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes showed on Tuesday.

The suspension of the challenge under the North American Free Trade Agreement came after U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders early this year smoothing the path for Keystone XL, inviting the company to reapply for a permit after the previous administration vetoed the project. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)