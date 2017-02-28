UPDATE 1-TransCanada's U.S. Keystone XL lawsuit suspended -arbitration court

(Adds details, background, TransCanada comment)
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 28 TransCanada Corp
has suspended a $15 billion suit filed against the
United States over the Keystone XL pipeline after U.S. President
Donald Trump approved the project last month.
The monthlong suspension of the challenge under the North
American Free Trade Agreement came after Trump signed orders
smoothing the path for Keystone XL, inviting the company to
reapply for a permit after the administration of former
president Barack Obama had rejected the project.
Environmentalists had campaigned against the pipeline for
more than seven years.
In an entry dated Monday, the website of the International
Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes showed
TransCanada's legal challenge over the pipeline was suspended
until March 27, pursuant to mutual agreement.
TransCanada confirmed the challenge has been suspended but
did not immediately offer additional comment.
TransCanada Corp had sought $15 billion in damages,
according to legal papers, seeking to recover what it says are
costs and damages.
The Keystone XL was designed to link existing pipeline
networks in Canada and the United States to bring crude from
Alberta and North Dakota to refineries in Illinois and,
eventually, the Gulf of Mexico coast.
