UPDATE 2-Canada oil pipeline spills 200,000 liters on aboriginal land

(Adds details, background, comments from provincial official,
aboriginal leader)
By Ethan Lou and Alastair Sharp
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO Jan 23 A pipeline in
the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked 200,000
liters (52,834 gallons) of oil in an aboriginal community, the
provincial government said on Monday.
The government was notified late in the afternoon on Friday,
and 170,000 liters of oil have since been recovered, said Doug
McKnight, deputy minister in the Ministry of the Economy, which
regulates pipelines in Saskatchewan.
Oil pipelines are viewed by the oil-rich provinces of
Alberta and Saskatchewan as a critical lifeline to move crude to
the coast, but they have drawn fierce opposition from
environmental and indigenous groups.
The spill came seven months after another major incident in
Saskatchewan, in which a Husky Energy Inc pipeline
leaked 225,000 liters into a major river and cut off drinking
water supply for two cities.
It was not immediately clear how the current incident
happened or which company owns the underground pipeline that
leaked the oil.
McKnight said Tundra Energy Marketing Inc, which has a line
in the vicinity of the spill, is leading cleanup efforts.
"There are a number of pipes in the area," he told reporters
in Regina. "Until we excavate it, we won't know with 100-percent
certainty which pipe."
Tundra, a privately-held unit of Canadian grain trading and
energy conglomerate James Richardson and Sons Ltd, declined to
comment but said it will issue a statement later in the day.
The incident happened in the lands of the Ocean Man First
Nation 140 km (87 miles) southeast of the provincial capital of
Regina, according to the province.
McKnight said the spill has been contained in the low-lying
area in which it was discovered. Ocean Man Chief Connie Big
Eagle said the spill was 15 meters (50 feet) in diameter on
Friday.
Ocean Man First Nation has 540 residents, one-third of whom
live on the reserve, Big Eagle said.
She said an area resident who had smelled the scent of oil
for a week located the spill and alerted her on Friday. The
chief said there are no homes near the spill but it is about 400
meters (1,320 feet) from the local cemetery.
"We have got to make sure that Tundra has done everything
that they can to get our land back to the way it was. That can
take years," she said. "They have assured me that they follow up
and they don't leave ... until we are satisfied."
