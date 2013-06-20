Alberta regulator says Legacy Oil owns breached sour-gas line

BRIEF-Lorne Park Capital Partners reports private placement of $2 mln in non-convertible debentures
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. announces a private placement of $2,000,000 in non-convertible unsecured debentures
CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 The Alberta Energy Regulator said Legacy Oil and Gas Inc is the owner of a sour natural-gas pipeline that ruptured in the small town of Turner Valley on Thursday, prompting the evacuation of some of the town's residents.
The regulator said in a statement it is working with the company and the local government of the town of 2,100, 60 kilometers (37 miles) southwest of Calgary, to respond to the leak.
The gas released from the pipeline contains 1-percent hydrogen sulfide, which is deadly in high concentrations.
A spokesperson for Legacy could not be immediately reached for comment.
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it is selling 9 million shares of Wells Fargo & Co, and will withdraw its application for Federal Reserve permission to boost its ownership stake above 10 percent.
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4