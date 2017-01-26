UPDATE 2-TransCanada has not yet broached Keystone XL with shippers-CEO

(Adds further comment from company, background)
By Jim Morris
WHISTLER, British Columbia Jan 25 TransCanada
Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with
shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it,
the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments
since President Donald Trump revived the project.
The new U.S. president signed an order on Tuesday that
allowed TransCanada to reapply for a permit for
Keystone XL, after it was rejected in 2015 by then-President
Barack Obama on environmental concerns.
TransCanada Chief Executive Russ Girling said the firm was
"diligently" preparing its application for the 1,179-mile (1,900
km) pipeline from Hardisty, Alberta, across the U.S. border to
Steele City, Nebraska.
Girling said he believes the project remains attractive for
shippers, given that it will supply the popular Gulf Coast
market.
"But we haven't engaged in direct conversation on that
issue," he said at an investors conference. "This wasn't in our
planning horizon in the middle of last year, so we've only just
re-engaged with our shippers again."
Analysts and traders said the C$8 billion ($6.1 billion)
pipeline was far from being a certainty.
Since it has been proposed nearly a decade ago, TransCanada
has lost some initial support from shippers during its arduous
approval process, said a Canadian crude trader familiar with the
pipeline contract who declined to be identified due to a lack of
authorization to speak to the media.
The pipeline has faced fierce opposition over environmental
concerns and still needs to get approval from the state of
Nebraska.
TransCanada late Wednesday did not immediately respond to a
request for comment about the shippers' commitment to the
project.
If operational, Keystone XL would bring more than 800,000
barrels per day of heavy crude from Canada, which holds the
world's third-largest crude reserves but lacks the
infrastructure to move it easily.
The project has received regulatory approval and government
backing in Canada.
