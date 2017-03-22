版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 23:19 BJT

Kinder Morgan secures commitments for Trans Mountain after dip

March 22 Kinder Morgan Inc said it had booked all of the 22,000 barrels per day of capacity it had offered to the oil industry on its Canadian Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project earlier this month, following a dip in shipper commitments.

The current Trans Mountain pipeline between the oil-producing province of Alberta and the west coast is routinely oversubscribed, and the expansion has had strong support from Canadian oil sands shippers.

Kinder Morgan said two weeks ago commitment for the pipeline project had dipped 3 percent, or 22,000 barrels per day, after the U.S. pipeline company hiked tolls.

On March 9, the company offered that capacity through a so-called "open season", during which potential customers can sign up for a part of a pipeline's capacity rights.

Canada's government in November approved Kinder Morgan's plan to nearly triple the crude pipeline to 890,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐