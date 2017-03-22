UPDATE 1-Kinder Morgan secures commitments for Trans Mountain after dip

(Adds details, background)
March 22 Kinder Morgan Inc said it had
booked all of the 22,000 barrels per day of capacity it had
offered to the oil industry earlier this month on its Canadian
Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, following a dip in
shipper commitments.
The current Trans Mountain pipeline between the
oil-producing province of Alberta and the west coast is
routinely oversubscribed, and the expansion has had strong
support from Canadian oil sands shippers.
Kinder Morgan said two weeks ago that commitment for the
pipeline project had dipped 3 percent, or 22,000 barrels per
day, after the U.S. pipeline company hiked tolls.
On March 9, the company offered that capacity through a
so-called "open season", during which potential customers can
sign up for a part of a pipeline's capacity rights.
Canada's government in November approved Kinder Morgan's
plan to nearly triple the crude pipeline to 890,000 barrels per
day.
All available long-term capacity on the pipeline has now
been contracted to 13 customers, the company said in a statement
on Wednesday.
About 80 percent of the capacity on the expanded pipeline
has 15- and 20-year commitments, with the remaining 20 percent
reserved for spot volumes as required by regulators, Kinder
Morgan said.
The biggest U.S. pipeline company said next steps include
arranging financing for the project, which is expected to start
operating in late 2019.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin
Ravikumar)