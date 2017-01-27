UPDATE 1-Review of Canada Energy East pipeline to restart from beginning

(Adds details, background)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Jan 27 A review of TransCanada Corp's
proposed Energy East pipeline will start again from the
beginning, Canada's energy regulator said on Friday, a move that
could delay the project by several years.
The National Energy Board's announcement also looks set to
spare the Liberal government from making a politically charged
decision on the pipeline's future before the next federal
election in October 2019.
Approving the project would anger the progressive base that
helped Prime Minister Justin Trudeau win power in late 2015,
while turning it down could alienate voters in Canada's
energy-rich West.
However, Energy East's importance has diminished for
TransCanada. U.S. President Donald Trump this week signed an
order reviving the company's Keystone XL pipeline, which would
run from Alberta's oil sands to U.S. refineries.
Environmentalists and aboriginal activists strongly oppose
Energy East, which would take crude oil from Alberta to the
Atlantic coast.
The project was originally slated to begin in 2017, but
construction now cannot start until 2019 at the earliest and
could be pushed back even further.
The previous NEB panel examining the project stepped down
last year after it was revealed that members had met privately
with a TransCanada consultant.
The NEB said in a statement that the new panel examining the
project would decide how to proceed. It will first have to
decide whether TransCanada's application was complete.
NEB spokeswoman Sarah Kiley said there was no deadline for a
decision.
If the panel decides to restart the hearings, it has 21
months to complete the process. After that, the federal
government has another six months to decide whether the pipeline
can be built.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)