Canada's B.C. bans transport of oil in pipelines built for LNG

VANCOUVER Jan 6 British Columbia has banned the
transport of oil on pipelines built specifically for proposed
liquefied natural gas terminals, in an effort to quell fears
that those lines could eventually be converted to carry oil
sands crude to coastal markets.
The regulation covers six proposed pipelines, which would
all carry natural gas destined for LNG export terminals planned
for the Pacific Coast province. The government said the
legislation could also be applied to future gas pipelines.
The ban is in response to concerns raised by Aboriginal
leaders and environmental groups that pipelines built to serve
British Columbia's nascent LNG industry could ultimately be used
to transport crude oil or diluted bitumen.
The worries are not without basis. As part of its Energy
East project, TransCanada Corp plans to convert
hundreds of miles of existing gas pipeline between southeastern
Alberta and Cornwall, Ontario to carry crude to refineries and
export facilities in Quebec and New Brunswick.
"A regulation prohibiting the automatic conversion of
natural gas pipelines for these purposes goes a long way to
address the concerns we have heard," said John Rustad, British
Columbia's Minister of Aboriginal Relations, in a statement.
The ban follows a pledge by the provincial government last
year to ensure LNG pipelines would never be converted to carry
oil. British Columbia is banking on an LNG boom to create
thousands of new jobs and help bolster government coffers.
While Aboriginal groups in the province have so far been
relatively supportive of the fledgling LNG industry, many remain
fiercely opposed to the transport of crude oil and diluted
bitumen through their traditional territories.
Numerous aboriginal communities have filed lawsuits in an
effort to stop Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway project
in the province's north, while others are strategizing on legal
options to stop a proposed expansion of Kinder Morgan Inc's
Trans Mountain pipeline to a port near Vancouver.
