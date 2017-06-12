Canada regulator plans new rules as firms find bad pipeline parts

| CALGARY, Alberta, June 12
CALGARY, Alberta, June 12 Canada's National
Energy Board (NEB) will push for a shift in standards for
pipeline parts after TransCanada Corp and Enbridge Inc
discovered some that they were using had been
substandard, a senior regulatory official told Reuters.
The NEB's changes must pass external standards committees
that include the pipeline industry and would change the way
manufacturers have been designing parts, making production more
complicated, NEB chief engineer Iain Colquhoun said.
The NEB will set out precise measures after a multi-party
workshop in June, Colquhoun said in an interview in late May.
"They're big changes in philosophy because the standards
that we are (currently) using evolved over many decades,"
The changes are unlikely to significantly affect pipeline
operators, although parts manufacturers may see some increased
costs as they try to meet new requirements.
The NEB in April warned about parts from Tecnoforge, a
subsidiary of Italy's Valvitalia SpA (IPO-VALIT.MI), and South
Korea's TK Corp, but did not name the companies
using them.
An internal NEB memo seen by Reuters under
access-to-information laws named TransCanada as the company
using Tecnoforge fittings and noted it had two similar cases
with other manufacturers.
Colquhoun, who spoke to Reuters after it had seen the memo,
identified Enbridge as the company using TK Corp fittings.
TransCanada and Enbridge said in separate statements they
acted immediately and proactively after discovering the issues
and that all their pipes were safe. Valvitalia and TK Corp
declined to comment, with the latter calling the issue
"sensitive."
Both firms discovered the substandard parts prior to putting
them into operation, and the companies were not penalized.
Pipe parts are usually made stronger than needed, and the
substandard ones had not caused safety issues, but the "repeated
occurrence" of the matter demands broad action, according to the
NEB memo, dated October 2016.
Colquhoun said the NEB would push for manufacturing
processes in which strength was determined at the design level
through more calculations in coming up with attributes such as
thickness and diameter.
The NEB may also push for other changes to production
processes, including in heat treatment, he said.
According to the NEB, TransCanada discovered a substandard
Tecnoforge fitting in 2016 on a compressor station on its Nova
Gas Transmission Ltd network, which spans the
provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. The company has since
removed at least 44 of its "several hundred" fittings from the
maker installed since 2011, the NEB said.
According to the NEB, Enbridge discovered a substandard TK
Corp part in 2012 on a minor pipeline system under the authority
of the province of Alberta.
Enbridge said that it has replaced more than 400 fittings,
although it did not name the pipeline system they had been on.
(Additional reporting by Yuna Park in Seoul; Editing by Andrew
Hay)