Plains 70,000 bpd Saskatchewan crude-by-rail terminal due mid-2015

CALGARY, Alberta Jan 29 Plains Midstream
Canada, a subsidiary of Plains All American Pipeline,
has started looking for workers at its new crude-by-rail unit
train terminal in Kerrobert, Saskatchewan, due to start up
mid-2015, according to the company website.
Plains, which also operates an approximately one
million-barrel storage facility in Kerrobert, is looking to hire
workers including instrumentation technicians, rail engineers,
loaders and supervisors for the $140 million facility.
Initial capacity at the terminal will be one unit train, or
70,000 barrels per day, with capacity to expand to two trains
daily.
Unit trains are dedicated crude-oil trains, up to a mile
long, that can carry more crude and offer better economics than
mixed-cargo manifest trains.
More than a dozen new unit train terminals have been
proposed for Western Canada as an alternative to congested
export pipelines, but many projects have been beset by delays
and cost overruns.
Narrow differentials between Canadian and U.S. benchmark
crude are also erasing arbitrage opportunities to ship cheap
crude from land-locked Alberta to higher-priced U.S. markets.
Still, Canada exported 182,059 bpd of crude by rail in the
third quarter of 2014, according to the National Energy Board's
latest data, and that figure is expected to continue rising.
Plains also ships crude from other manifest terminals in
Western Canada, and will have capacity to transport around
100,000 bpd once Kerrobert is operating, Plains Midstream Canada
president Dave Duckett said at a June analyst meeting.
The terminal will connect into Plains' Manito Pipeline
system and the Enbridge Inc system, and be served by
Canadian Pacific Railway.
(Additional reporting by Kristen Hays; editing by Gunna
Dickson)