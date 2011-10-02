Alberta's ruling party chooses Redford as leader

* Alison Redford to become province's first woman premier
* Campaigned for improved health care, education
* Conservatives have ruled Alberta for four decades
Oct 2 Alberta's ruling Conservative party has
named Alison Redford, a former human rights lawyer, as the next
premier of the Canadian province that is seeking to expand
markets for its oil sands while fending off criticism from
international environmental groups.
Redford won by a narrow margin in the early morning hours
on Sunday. She beat out Gary Mar, a former health minister, and
Doug Horner, who had been deputy premier.
Once sworn in, the 46-year-old former provincial justice
minister will become the fifth Conservative premier in the
party's four-decade dynasty in Alberta. She is due to call an
election in the western province of 3.5 million people some
time next year.
Redford was viewed by many as sitting closer to the center
of the political spectrum than rivals. She campaigned partly on
a platform of greater support for education and health care.
"With this leadership process we have renewed our party ...
we have voted for change," she told party faithful after the
victory.
Redford's early policy decisions will be closely watched by
the energy industry. Her campaign platform included a pledge
that "the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in Alberta
will follow sustainable pathways."
Alberta is known for its oil sands, the third-largest crude
reserve in the world and a major source of energy for the
United States. But the province has come under increasing
criticism for the impact of development on the environment and
what green groups see as lax oversight.
Despite the lucrative resource sector, Alberta ran up a
multibillion-dollar budget deficit during the financial crisis,
much to the anger of those on the right of the party. The
current plan is to erase the shortfall by 2013.
Redford takes over from Ed Stelmach, a rural politician who
had a rocky relationship with the powerful energy industry,
especially after an ill-fated attempt at raising royalty
rates.
Stelmach announced this year he was stepping down despite
having earlier led his Conservative party to the province's
largest-ever majority in the legislature.
The Conservative party has seen some of its supporters
defect to the upstart Wildrose Alliance Party, which is pushing
for lower taxes, less public spending and regulations that
would give oil companies and other businesses a freer hand.
