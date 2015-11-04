Canada minister eludes questions on federal Bombardier aid

(Figures in U.S. dollars)

OTTAWA Nov 4 Navdeep Bains, Canada's new innovation minister, on Wednesday sidestepped questions as to whether Ottawa should aid ailing Quebec-based aerospace firm Bombardier Inc, saying he had not yet been briefed by his staff.

Asked a second time about possible federal help, Bains - who was appointed to his post earlier in the day - replied that "growing the economy and creating jobs" would be a priority for the incoming Liberal government.

Quebec has announced plans to invest $1 billion in Bombardier's CSeries program and has said it wants Ottawa to contribute the same amount. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by G Crosse)