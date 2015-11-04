Canada minister eludes questions on federal Bombardier aid

(Figures in U.S. dollars)
OTTAWA Nov 4 Navdeep Bains, Canada's new
innovation minister, on Wednesday sidestepped questions as to
whether Ottawa should aid ailing Quebec-based aerospace firm
Bombardier Inc, saying he had not yet been briefed by
his staff.
Asked a second time about possible federal help, Bains - who
was appointed to his post earlier in the day - replied that
"growing the economy and creating jobs" would be a priority for
the incoming Liberal government.
Quebec has announced plans to invest $1 billion in
Bombardier's CSeries program and has said it wants Ottawa to
contribute the same amount.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by G Crosse)