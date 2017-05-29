UPDATE 5-Key projects at risk as Greens back NDP in British Columbia

(Adds comments from Canadian prime minister, Alberta government
Details on Kinder Morgan Canada IPO)
By Nicole Mordant
VANCOUVER May 29 British Columbia's minority
Green Party on Monday struck a deal with the left-leaning New
Democrats to govern Canada's western-most province, a move that
casts doubt on the future of key energy projects from firms such
as Kinder Morgan Inc.
Announcement of the partnership ends a stalemate that
emerged last week when the final tally of votes from a May 9
election stripped Liberal premier Christy Clark of her majority.
She will now leave office.
The two parties said they will disclose details of their
plans on Tuesday.
Green leader Andrew Weaver did not reveal what the pact says
about Kinder Morgan's plans to twin its Trans Mountain crude oil
pipeline from Alberta to the Pacific coast. Both parties oppose
the C$7.4 billion ($5.49 billion) project.
"This issue of Kinder Morgan is one that was critical to us
and I think you'll see that reflected in tomorrow's
announcement," Weaver told a news conference with NDP leader
John Horgan.
Clark had backed Trans Mountain as well as liquefied natural
gas (LNG) projects.
Kinder Morgan's Canadian unit is expected to debut on
Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange in an initial public
offering to part-finance Trans Mountain. The company did not
immediately respond to a request for comment, although it
acknowledged last week the political climate was "not ideal".
Any move by the new government to block Kinder Morgan will
be a blow to federal Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,
whose government approved the project last November. Clark's
Liberals are unrelated to Trudeau's party.
Trudeau's spokeswoman Andree-Lyne Halle said the federal
government would continue to "work constructively with
provincial and territorial governments on the issues that matter
to Canadians".
Trudeau says the Alberta energy industry needs the pipeline
to boost exports to Asia and reduce reliance on the U.S. market.
Opponents say the risks of a spill are too large.
"We will continue to do what we have done all the way, which
is standing up for Alberta's best interests. That includes
Kinder Morgan and making sure we have access to tidewater for
our products," said Alberta Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman.
Hoffman said Alberta would intervene in lawsuits against the
project.
While there is some dispute over whether British Columbia
can actually formally block a pipeline project, it can raise
multiple hurdles like denying local construction permits that
could effectively make it impossible to build.
FIRST MINORITY GOVT SINCE 1952
Horgan has also expressed reservations about a $27 billion
liquefied natural gas terminal that Malaysia's Petronas
wants to build in northern British Columbia. Petronas
was not immediately available for comment.
The political agreement reached between the Greens and New
Democrats still needs to be voted on by the NDP caucus on
Tuesday. If they agree to create a minority government, it would
be the province's first in 65 years.
The Greens and the New Democrats together have 44 of the 87
seats in the provincial legislature. Under the terms of the deal
the Greens promise not to defeat the New Democrats for the full
four-year term of the new parliament.
Richard Johnston, a professor of political science at the
University of British Columbia, said the announcement was "a
revolutionary moment in B.C.'s politics. This would be the first
minority that lasts more than a year."
The Liberals have ruled the province for 16 years.
Clark issued a statement saying the government had "a
responsibility to carefully consider our next steps" and would
have more to say on Tuesday.
Her obvious options include resigning, or hanging onto power
until she presents her formal agenda to the new legislature. The
Greens and NDP would then immediately vote to bring her down.
($1 = 1.3469 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams and Ethan Lou in Calgary;
Writing by David Ljunggren and Amran Abocar; Editing by Jim
Finkle and Sandra Maler)