British Columbia's NDP introduces motion to topple provincial gov't

June 26 British Columbia's New Democrats
introduced a non-confidence motion in the Western Canadian
province's government on Monday, setting the stage for the
ruling Liberals to be toppled on Thursday after 16 years in
power.
In a response to the June 22 Throne Speech, the government's
agenda for the legislative session, John Horgan, the leader of
the left-leaning New Democrats (NDP) said the provincial
government no longer had the confidence of the house.
Provincial lawmakers are expected to vote on the motion on
Thursday, leading to the ouster of Premier Christy Clark's
government after her right-of-center Liberal Party lost its
majority in a knife-edge election last month.
The NDP and Greens, which together have only one seat more
than the Liberals in the legislature, have teamed up to form a
government. It will be the first minority government in the
province in 65 years and few expect it to last the full
four-year term.
The provincial Liberals are separate to Canadian Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau's federal Liberal Party.
Horgan and Green Party leader Andrew Weaver have accused
Clark and the Liberals of trying to cling to power by delaying
recalling the legislature and introducing last-minute
legislation this week that they say is a ploy to hold up a
no-confidence vote.
The political limbo has created uncertainty for business in
Canada's third-most populous province, notably for oil and gas
projects such as Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans
Mountain pipeline expansion project, which the NDP and Greens
oppose.
