Pipeline looms large as Canada's British Columbia votes

VICTORIA, British Columbia, April 16 The
left-leaning New Democratic Party is leading the election race
in Canada's Pacific province of British Columbia, raising new
doubts about a pipeline that would take Canadian crude oil from
neighboring Alberta to the coast for export to Asia.
The NDP, about 17 percent ahead of the ruling Liberals in
recent opinion polls, promises a new review of the $6 billion
Northern Gateway pipeline if it wins the May 14 election, a
process that would likely bring new legal challenges and delays.
"Northern Gateway is not in our economic or environmental
interest," NDP leader Adrian Dix told Reuters in an interview.
"We obviously think this decision should be made in British
Columbia."
The pipeline, proposed by Calgary-based Enbridge Inc
, is a key plank of efforts by the federal and Alberta
governments to promote oil exports to Asia as a way to boost
economic activity and create jobs. It would bring Canadian crude
to the deepwater Pacific port of Kitimat for export to Asia.
Northern Gateway could also serve as a key link for export
markets if the U.S. government denies TransCanada Corp's
proposed Keystone XL pipeline, designed to take Alberta
oil sands crude to U.S. markets. President Barack Obama is under
heavy pressure from environmentalists to block the project.
Environmental and aboriginal groups also oppose Northern
Gateway, and a poll released in February by Insights West showed
61 percent of adults in the province oppose the project.
The Liberals, led by Christy Clark, are also unenthusiastic
and say they would only let the pipeline be built if Alberta and
Enbridge meet a series of fiscal and environmental conditions.
But the Liberals have already signed a so-called
"equivalency agreement" with Ottawa, agreeing that any decision
by the federal government following the existing review of the
pipeline constitutes B.C.'s stance as well.
Dix said he planned to revoke that agreement and proceed
with his own review.
Chris Tollefson, executive director of the Environmental Law
Centre at the University of Victoria, said it was anyone's guess
long that process might take.
Even with federal approval, the pipeline would likely
require hundreds of provincial approvals, licenses and permits
to proceed, he said.
REVIEWS UPON REVIEWS
A federally appointed review panel is already holding public
hearings into Northern Gateway, seen as key to lifting returns
for oil producers by allowing their supply to be sold in more
lucrative international markets.
The panel is due to rule by the end of this year, although
recent changes to environmental legislation make it easier for
the Conservative government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper to
overrule the panel's findings if it wants to do so.
Environmentalist groups and aboriginals are worried about
the risk of spills, recently embodied in a television commercial
that features footage of the Exxon Valdez oil spill in the late
1980s, played to Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence."
"Don't be silent. Vote for an oil-free coast," it says.
The Liberals, in power since 2001, are promising a tough
campaign, regardless of their position in the polls, with a
focus on balanced budgets and debt-reduction.
"British Columbia is at a crossroads, with two very
different choices," Clark said in a statement that highlighted
her party's efforts to control spending.
Both parties have proposed increases in corporate and
personal income taxes, while the NDP says it will fund its
spending promises by reintroducing a tax on banks and credit
unions, as well as expanding the province's carbon tax base.
That's a red flag to the Vancouver Board of Trade.
"What I'd like is some inclusion in an NDP platform, if
indeed they form government, some indication or some gesture
that gives the green light for investment; a welcome mat for
growing business and starting businesses and capital investment
into the province of B.C.," said Iain Black, chief executive of
the Vancouver Board of Trade and a former Liberal minister.