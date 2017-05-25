Liberals win election in Canada's British Columbia -final results

VANCOUVER May 24 British Columbia's Liberal
Party won the general election in the Western Canadian province
earlier this month but lost its majority standing, according to
final voting figures on Wednesday, which were in line with
preliminary numbers.
The Liberals won 43 seats out of 87, while the left-leaning
New Democratic Party took 41 seats, final results from Elections
BC showed.
The results meant the province's first minority government
since 1952 and handed the tiny Green Party, which won three
seats, the balance of power.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter
Cooney)