Liberals win election in Canada's British Columbia -final results

VANCOUVER May 24 British Columbia's Liberal Party won the general election in the Western Canadian province earlier this month but lost its majority standing, according to final voting figures on Wednesday, which were in line with preliminary numbers.

The Liberals won 43 seats out of 87, while the left-leaning New Democratic Party took 41 seats, final results from Elections BC showed.

The results meant the province's first minority government since 1952 and handed the tiny Green Party, which won three seats, the balance of power. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Cooney)
