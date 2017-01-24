Canada court dismisses challenge to controversial arms deal

OTTAWA Jan 24 A Canadian court on Tuesday
dismissed a challenge to the government's controversial arms
deal with Saudi Arabia, ruling that the former foreign affairs
minister considered the relevant security and human rights
factors.
Former Foreign Affairs Minister Stephane Dion and the
Liberal government came under fire last year for signing off on
a $13 billion General Dynamics Corp contract to supply
light armored vehicles to Saudi Arabia, despite concerns about
the country's human rights record.
The Liberals have argued they had no choice but to honor
what they said was a binding contract made in 2014 under the
previous Conservative government. Dion signed the key export
permits last April.
The application for judicial review was brought before the
Federal Court last year by Daniel Turp, a professor at the
Universite de Montreal and former member of parliament for the
separatist Bloc Quebecois.
Turp argued that the issuance of the permits was against
Canada's export rules, as well as the Geneva Convention, and
that there was a reasonable risk that the armored vehicles would
be used against Shi'ite minorities in Saudi Arabia.
The government countered that Dion's sole obligation was to
take into account all the relevant factors, which he did.
Justice Daniele Tremblay-Lamer found that it was up to Dion
to assess whether there was a reasonable risk the vehicles might
be used against civilians, noting that there have been no
incidents in which light armored vehicles have been used in
human rights violations in Saudi Arabia since trade relations
began with Canada in the 1990s.
"The role of the court is not to pass moral judgment on the
minister's decision to issue the export permits but only to make
sure of the legality of such a decision," Tremblay-Lamer wrote.
"The court is of the opinion that the minister considered
the relevant factors. In such a case, it is not open to the
court to set aside the decision."
Turp was not immediately available for comment. Joseph
Pickerill, a spokesman for current Foreign Affairs Minister
Chrystia Freeland, said the minister thanked the court for its
decision.
Dion was replaced as foreign affairs minister earlier this
month by Freeland, who was previously in charge of trade.
Tremblay-Lamer dismissed the judicial review without costs.
Turp has 30 days to appeal.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Andrew Hay)