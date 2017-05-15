UPDATE 1-New, stronger regulator for Canada energy projects -panel advice

(Adds comment from industry and regulator)
CALGARY, Alberta May 15 Canada should reverse
the approval process for major energy projects, putting them
through federal review before a final decision by new regulatory
bodies, an official panel recommended on Monday.
Currently, major energy projects in Canada must be approved
by the National Energy Board (NEB) regulator before the federal
government makes a final decision. Critics say the process is
too politicized.
The Liberal government is looking to reform the way major
projects such as pipelines are assessed and approved on the
grounds that Canadians have lost faith in the current system.
Environmental and aboriginal groups are mounting
high-profile protests against proposed pipelines by TransCanada
Corp and Kinder Morgan Inc.
The Liberal government appointed the panel that is looking
into overhauling the relevant regulatory processes and the NEB.
Its recommendations are not binding.
The panel said the NEB should be replaced by a new body, the
Canadian Energy Transmission Commission, with full authority to
approve or deny major projects. The commission's board would
have to be based near Ottawa, Canada's capital, instead of the
NEB's current base of Calgary, the heart of Canada's energy
sector, according to the report.
The government should also create another body, the Canadian
Energy Information Agency, responsible for data and analysis,
according to the panel. It and the commission would conduct a
two-year review of a major energy project if the initial federal
assessment, a one-year process, deemed it to be in the national
interest, the panel wrote.
The NEB's current time limit for decisions is 15 months. In
response to the report, the regulator said it welcomes any
changes that would improve it and will work hard to implement
them.
When asked whether all of the panel's 26 recommendations
will be implemented, Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr told
reporters the government will have tough decisions to make.
The government will decide in the fall, he said.
The Canadian Energy Pipeline Association said it recognizes
there will be significant changes to come for how its members
are regulated.
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said the
current regulatory regime is sufficient, and that the longer
timeline proposed is concerning.
Last October, sources said Canada's government might curb
the NEB's power, including stripping it of sole oversight of new
projects.
Last month, a separate panel appointed to look into
environmental assessments said Canada needs a single federal
authority to determine the impact of major projects such oil
pipelines and mines.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta, and David
Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Leslie Adler)