UPDATE 3-Canada industry minister broke ethics rules: probe

* Minister must rule on major grain industry takeover
* Ruling an embarrassment for Conservative government
* Paradis makes clear won't resign from cabinet
* PM Harper says no real harm done
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, March 22 Canadian Industry Minister
Christian Paradis, who must approve all major foreign takeover
bids and also runs the sensitive telecommunications file, broke
conflict-of-interest rules by doing a favor for an ex-colleague,
Canada's ethics watchdog said on Thursday.
The decision is an embarrassment for the Conservative
government, which came to power in early 2006 promising to boost
accountability in Ottawa, but Prime Minister Stephen Harper
stood by Paradis.
"I have reviewed the findings of the report and it's clear
to me the minister did not act with ill intentions nor did
substantial harm of any kind occur," he told a news conference
in Bangkok on Friday during an official visit to Thailand.
"The appropriate thing in this case is for the minister to
learn and act with greater caution in the future," he said.
Paradis, the first Conservative minister to have been
formally investigated for breaking ethics rules, issued a
statement in which he made no mention of resigning although the
main opposition party said the announcement put him in a
difficult position.
Harper has often stood by ministers who land in trouble.
Paradis, who last week announced rules for foreign
investment in the telecommunications sector, now has to decide
whether to approve Glencore International's C$6.1
billion ($6.1 billion) takeover bid for Canadian grain handler
Viterra.
Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson said after an investigation
that when Paradis was public works minister in 2009, he violated
the Conflict of Interest Act by telling bureaucrats to set up a
meeting with a former Conservative legislator who wanted to do
business with Ottawa.
"Although I found that Mr Paradis contravened the Conflict
of Interest Act, I believe his inclination to direct that a
meeting for his former caucus colleague be arranged is easy to
understand: it is natural to want to help someone one knows,"
Dawson said in a statement.
"However, I believe that facilitating access to
decision-makers or those who may influence them is captured by
the act's prohibition against providing preferential treatment.
Ministers are in a position of power and have a special
responsibility to ensure that that power is exercised fairly,"
Dawson added.
The former Conservative legislator did not win a government
contract. In his statement, Paradis said he accepted Dawson's
conclusions and noted that he had never tried to influence the
decisions of public servants.
"In the future, I will take further precautions when
approached by Canadians seeking more information about the
services and programs provided by their government," he said.
The main opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) said the
ruling would be a distraction for Paradis at a time when he must
focus on the Glencore bid, which was announced this week.
"It's really disappointing and we feel that ... Mr Harper
will definitely have to make some tough decisions, the reason
being that Minister Paradis is the one in charge of some
important files," said NDP industry affairs spokesman Guy Caron.
In 2010, a senior aide to Paradis resigned after it emerged
he had improperly interfered in the release of documents to the
media under access to information laws. The incident took place
when Paradis was public works minister.
Paradis served as public works minister from June 2008 to
January 2010, when he moved to the natural resources portfolio.
He became industry minister in May 2011.