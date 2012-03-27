UPDATE 2-Top Canada minister faces second ethics probe

* Prime minister defends Industry Minister Paradis
* Paradis stayed at lodge of man lobbying government
* Minister's file includes Glencore bid for Viterra
* Ethics watchdog investigating property allegation
By Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, March 27 Canada's industry minister,
found guilty of an ethics violation last week, is being formally
investigated for possible wrongdoing in a second case and faces
opposition allegations of inappropriate behavior in a third.
Christian Paradis, who handles some of the government's most
sensitive files, may be turning into a political problem for
Prime Minister Stephen Harper, whose Conservatives came to power
in early 2006 promising more accountability in government.
Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson said on Tuesday she was
looking into allegations that Paradis - also the cabinet
minister responsible for Quebec affairs - tried to move a
government office into a building owned by an associate of his
family in Quebec.
"There is an opened investigation on that," she told the
House of Commons ethics committee when asked about the case.
Last Thursday, Dawson found Paradis had violated the
Conflict of Interest Act by telling bureaucrats to set up a
meeting with a former Conservative legislator who wanted to do
business with Ottawa.
Hours before Dawson spoke on Tuesday, CTV News reported that
Paradis had stayed at the exclusive hunting lodge of businessman
Marcel Aubut in 2009. Aubut was lobbying the federal government
at the time to help fund a C$400 million ($400 million) hockey
arena in Quebec City.
"I wonder if we're going to need a whole special
investigations unit just to keep Mr. Paradis on the straight and
narrow," said Charlie Angus of the opposition New Democrats.
Paradis is in charge of deciding whether to allow increased
foreign investment in big telecommunications companies and
currently is weighing whether to let Swiss-based Glencore
International Ltd buy Viterra Corp, Canada's
biggest grain handler, for C$6.1 billion.
The report of Paradis's stay at Aubut's lodge prompted
Harper to defend him for the second time in a week.
"This was a private trip, and there is no link I'm aware of
to any government business," Harper told a news conference in
South Korea, where he was attending a summit on nuclear
security.
Paradis said he did go on a one-day hunting trip with Aubut,
but that Aubut did not lobby him on the hockey arena that day or
before or afterwards. The 38-year-old minister insisted that he
made his own way to the camp and covered his own expenses.
The Liberals demanded that Dawson investigate the Aubut
link. "There seems to be a disturbing pattern of cronyism and
abuse of office emerging from Stephen Harper's minister of
industry," said legislator Scott Andrews.
New Democratic Party leader Thomas Mulcair said Paradis's
attempt to move the government office, which is now being
investigated by Dawson, smacked of "1950s behavior".
Harper spokesman Carl Vallee defended Paradis's action.
Vallee said that as a member of Parliament, Paradis asked that
Thetford Mines - in the heart of his electoral district - "be
considered on an equal basis with all other centers" for the
government office.
As for the Quebec City arena file, Quebec authorities
announced on Sunday that construction of the Quebec City arena
would begin, with provincial and municipal subsidies - but no
federal funds.
Aubut used to head the Quebec Nordiques, a National Hockey
League team that was sold in 1995 and became the Colorado
Avalanche.
He now heads the Canadian Olympic Committee. Committee
spokesman Dimitri Soudas - formerly Harper's communications
director - said Paradis's visit to the Aubut lodge "was strictly
personal".
One of the problems that Harper faces is that even if he
wanted to dismiss Paradis, the Conservatives have limited bench
strength in Quebec, the country's second most populous province.
They have only five Quebec members of Parliament, and four of
them are already in cabinet.