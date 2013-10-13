Canadian gov't to push cable providers to unbundle channels

TORONTO Oct 13 The Canadian government will
soon require cable and satellite television providers to make it
easier for customers to buy only the channels they want rather
than pay for bundles, the country's industry minister said on
Sunday.
"We don't think it's right for Canadians to have to pay for
bundled television channels that they don't watch. We want to
unbundle television channels and allow Canadians to pick and pay
the specific television channels that they want," Industry
Minister James Moore said during an appearance on CTV's
"Question Period."
Some Canadian cable and satellite television providers have
already begun to offer so-called "a la carte" pricing, a trend
some analysts think could begin to take hold in the much larger
U.S. market.
Moore said Canada's Conservative government is looking at
other consumer-friendly moves when the next parliamentary
session resumes such as preventing airline overbooking and
curbing wireless roaming rates charged by telecom companies.
"We also think that roaming fees are too high in this
country. We know that there's going to be a new regime put in
place in the first week of December to cap international roaming
fees, but we also want to move on domestic roaming fees as
well," he said.
"These are things ... on which our government is going to
take action."