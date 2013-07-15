版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 15日 星期一 22:33 BJT

Canada's Harper names Moore industry minister

OTTAWA, July 15 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper named James Moore, a rising star in the Conservative government, as industry minister, giving him responsibility to review major foreign takeovers of Canadian companies and for telecommunications.

Moore was heritage minister for almost five years.
