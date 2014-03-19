Canada confirms veteran banker Joe Oliver as finance minister

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* PacWest Bancorp announces results for the first quarter 2017
OTTAWA, March 19 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper named Natural Resources Minister and veteran banker Joe Oliver as finance minister on Wednesday and pledged that he would balance the federal budget in 2015 as outgoing minister Jim Flaherty had promised.
Oliver will be replaced at natural resources by a junior science minister, Greg Rickford, who will retain responsibility for developing mineral-rich northern Ontario. One of Oliver's key responsibilities had been promotion of the Keystone XL pipeline to the United States and other crude oil lines. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Westport Fuel Systems announces the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its APU assets for usd$70 million
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd- company's cumulative module shipments to India reached milestone of 1GW of capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: