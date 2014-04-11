版本:
Ontario eyes potential sale of some gov't assets, GM stake

TORONTO, April 11 The Ontario government said on Friday it is examining options to generate funds, including the possible sale of certain real estate assets and government-owned entities.

Speaking at a business lunch in Toronto, provincial finance minister Charles Sousa also said the government would look to sell its state in General Motors over the next year or so. (Reporting by Cameron French; Writing by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chris Reese)
