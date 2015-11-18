Canada says pipeline reviews proceeding despite process revision

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA Nov 18 The environmental review of existing proposals for crude oil pipeline is continuing despite the new Liberal government's plans to revamp the assessment process to make it more robust, Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said on Wednesday.
"They have not stopped. The process continues. There will be a transition as we amend the ways in which the National Energy Board goes about the process of evaluating these projects, and we will announce those changes as soon as we can, but the process continues," he told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by Randall Palmer)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.