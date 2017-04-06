Top Canada defense procurement official steps down temporarily

OTTAWA, April 6 Canada's top defense procurement
official, in charge of a hotly contested effort to find new
fighter jets, is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons,
a government statement said on Thursday.
Public Services and Procurement Minister Judy Foote will be
away until further notice, Ottawa said. Her duties will be
performed by Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr, who is also
staying in his current job.
In 2014, Foote announced she was fighting breast cancer for
the second time.
Foote, 64, unveiled plans last year to buy 18 Boeing Corp
Super Hornets as a stop-gap measure while Ottawa prepares
an open five-year competition to buy new jets.
Canada's Liberal government opted for the Boeing jets
despite being a member of a consortium that helped fund
development of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 stealth
fighter, which has been hit by repeated delays. Lockheed said it
was disappointed by the decision.
