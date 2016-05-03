In Quebec, outdoor store signs will have to include some French

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
MONTREAL May 3 Canada's predominately French-language province of Quebec will require stores with English brand names to display some French on their outdoor signage, the provincial government said on Tuesday.
Quebec's Liberal government plans to alter the province's language laws so retailers with English names like Wal-Mart Stores will have to add a French description of what they are selling, but will not have to change their trade marks.
The laws are expected to go into effect later in 2016.
The move comes after the Quebec government lost court cases in 2014 and 2015 against a group of big-box retailers that declined to add French to their signage.
(Additional reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.