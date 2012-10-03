Trudeau scion hopes for Trudeaumania 2.0 in Canada

* Justin Trudeau becomes Liberal leadership front-runner
* Would have big task to restore ailing party's fortunes
* Hopes to imitate father Pierre's magnetism
By Rita Devlin Marier
MONTREAL, Oct 2 The charismatic son of former
Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau declared his candidacy
for the leadership of the Liberal Party on Tuesday, hoping to
recreate the sort of buzz that made his father prime minister in
1968.
Justin Trudeau said he was entering the race to lead
Canada's oldest political party t o serve his country.
"I love this country, I want to spend my life serving it.
This is why tonight I am offering myself for the leadership of
the Liberal Party of Canada," Trudeau told a packed hall in
Montreal for the well-publicized announcement.
Because of his name and an army of more than 150,000 Twitter
followers, Trudeau has become the immediate front-runner in the
race to head a party that has become a pale shadow of itself,
reduced last year to third place in Parliament for the first
time in its 145-year history.
Trudeau, 40, has a youthful magnetism that he hopes to
leverage into a reprise of "Trudeaumania," the wave of
popularity that engulfed Pierre Trudeau in the go-go years of
the 1960s.
An inevitable question pundits raise is whether Justin, who
has registered few accomplishments in his four years in
parliament, will be able to convince Canadians in the 2015
election he has the substance needed to be prime minister.
In the run-up to Tuesday's announcement, he highlighted just
four, relatively minor policies on the issues section of his
website justin.ca.
His critics will say he is running on his name, which
carries the same dynastic weight in Canada as Kennedy or Bush in
the United States.
He will also be vulnerable to attacks for having speculated
in February about backing Quebec separatism if Canada moved too
far to the right, a surprising view given his
late father's staunch opposition to Quebec independence.
His Liberal Party has been squeezed on the left by the New
Democratic Party, which replaced it in 2011 as the official
opposition, and on the right by the Conservative Party of Prime
Minister Stephen Harper.
The Liberals governed Canada for nearly 69 years in the 20th
century, but were reduced to only 19 percent of the popular vote
in last year's election.
An online poll taken last week as news emerged of his
impending candidacy saw a Liberal Party under Trudeau leaping to
the lead with 39 percent support. The same poll showed that
without Trudeau, the Conservatives would be back in first place,
the NDP in second and the Liberals in third.
Analysts caution that until his policies become better
known, such a survey was not a reliable predictor of an election
result. It does, however, give some indication of Trudeau's
potential political impact.