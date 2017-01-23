版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 23日 星期一 22:05 BJT

Top Trump aide plans talks in Canada with Trudeau team -source

CALGARY, Alberta Jan 23 A top adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump plans to hold talks in Canada on Tuesday with members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's team, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, will travel to Calgary, Alberta, where Trudeau and his cabinet are holding a two-day retreat focused largely on the new U.S. administration. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐