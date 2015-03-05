UPDATE 3-Vancouver container fire shuts down port, some rail service

(Updates throughout with blaze now under control and details
about response)
By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER, March 4 A large portion of Canada's
biggest port was shut down on Wednesday after a chemical fire
broke out amid numerous shipping containers piled up in a yard
east of Vancouver's downtown core.
The toxic smoke forced local residents to take shelter
inside, while workers at Port Metro Vancouver and in the
surrounding area covered their faces with scarves as they
streamed out of their offices.
By early evening, firefighters were able to bring the blaze
under control and residents were allowed to leave their homes,
though people were warned to stay away from the port.
"Smoke is lessening, but people are encouraged to stay away
from the fire area," the City of Vancouver said on its official
Twitter account.
With the fire still burning, it was unclear when operations
would return to normal at the Port and surrounding businesses.
The blaze sparked a massive emergency response because the
burning shipping container contained trichloroisocyanuric acid,
a hazardous organic compound that can be an eye and skin
irritant. There were no reported injuries.
Port Metro Vancouver evacuated its Centerm container
terminal, which is operated by DP World Vancouver, and
shut down all port operations on the south side of the Burrard
Inlet, including a Canadian Pacific rail line and truck
access to various port facilities.
With trains to suburbs east of the city canceled and certain
buses detoured to avoid the evacuation area, rush hour commuters
scrambled to find alternative transit.
Police, meanwhile, urged nearby residents to stay inside and
keep their windows closed. The affected neighborhoods included
parts of Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, where many of the city's
homeless live.
At one point, the local health authority warned people to
cover their mouths and noses with a wet towel when outside, and
urged anyone experiencing difficulty breathing to seek immediate
medical attention.
The fire department said 21 firefighters were called in to
battle the blaze, which was first reported to the Port Authority
at roughly 1:40 pm Pacific time (1940 GMT). It was not clear how
the fire started.
The Centerm terminal is one of four container terminals in
Metro Vancouver.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Chris Reese, Leslie
Adler, Diane Craft and Ken Wills)