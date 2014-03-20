Eastern ice latest obstacle to clearing Canada grain backlog

| WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 20
Eastern Canada waterways will hamper efforts to clear a massive
crop backlog, with Port of Thunder Bay, Ontario, likely to open
at least a week later than usual this spring, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
Ice in the port's harbor on Lake Superior is about four feet
(1.2 meters) thick, one foot thicker than usual, and it also
covers key stretches of shipping routes to the Atlantic Ocean,
Port of Thunder Bay CEO Tim Heney said in an interview.
Heney said he was optimistic that the port will open during
the first week of April after a brutally cold Canadian winter,
about a week behind the usual March 25 opening.
That's "quite late for us," Heney said from his office in
Thunder Bay, a city in northwestern Ontario of more than 100,000
people. "It's going to be a challenge."
The port had its latest opening ever, April 12, in 1994 and
1982.
Thunder Bay, where companies like Richardson International
Limited, Viterra, Cargill Ltd and Parrish &
Heimbecker store grain for export, connects western crops with
the Atlantic Ocean via the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway,
destined for Europe, north Africa and Latin America.
Frigid weather and snow have slowed Canadian National
Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd,
trains leaving country elevators and farm bins stuffed with
grain after a record-large wheat and canola harvest.
The Canadian government ordered the railways March 7 to more
than double weekly grain shipments to 1 million tonnes or face
penalties of up to C$100,000 ($89,000) per day.
Opening the Great Lakes to grain shipping in the coming
weeks will be a much-needed outlet for Canadian grain, but even
so, CN Chief Executive Claude Mongeau sees the grain backlog
stretching into 2015.
"I think you're going to see a lot more attention on Thunder
Bay than normal in terms of its capacity and role in solving the
problem," Heney said. "It will be busier this spring certainly
than last year."
But first ice-breaking equipment and warmer temperatures
have to go to work.
Lake Superior froze over completely this winter, something
that doesn't usually happen, and there is also thick ice on the
other Great Lakes, Heney said.
The Welland Canal, a ship canal that connects Lake Ontario
and Lake Erie, is scheduled to open on March 28, while the
opening of the Seaway between Lake Ontario and Montreal was
pushed back to March 31 due to heavy ice, according to the St.
Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation.
After those openings, ships that spent the winter in
Montreal can begin the trip to Thunder Bay to load grain, Heney
said.
The Canadian Shipowners Association, which represents
companies like Algoma Central Corp and Canada Steamship
Lines, said this week that it was "extremely concerned" that
Canadian Coast Guard ice-breakers would not be able to create
and maintain the routes needed to move cargo to Canadian and
American industries.
It may not help to ease the grain backlog that Thunder Bay
terminals are mostly empty, after the railways focused their
winter grain shipments on the British Columbia coast, a gateway
to Asian buyers.
Thunder Bay has 1.2 million tonnes of storage capacity for
grain, the most in North America, tracing back to busier times
shipping to the former Soviet Union.
But only 230,000 tonnes of grain is currently in storage,
well below average, and just one-fifth of capacity.
"There's lots of room," Heney said.
Port of Thunder Bay is also a conduit for coal, potash,
forest products and manufactured goods.
($1=$1.1264 Canadian)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Tom
Brown)