UPDATE 1-Union, Canada Post say no mail-stoppage plans in labor dispute

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds comment from union)
July 11 The union representing Canada Post Corp workers said on Monday it has no plans to strike in the ongoing labor dispute, alleviating lingering concerns about a potential nationwide service disruption.
The statement by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers came after the country's government-owned mail carrier said on Sunday it has abandoned its plan for a "lockout," a temporary work stoppage initiated by the employer instead of workers.
Canada Post then said it was expecting the union to honor its past statements on not planning to strike.
The union said its representatives are continuing to meet with those of Canada Post and the parties "are working long hours" to reach a settlement.
Canada Post and the union have been negotiating for months over wages and pensions. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei