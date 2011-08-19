Canada to back loans for Labrador hydro project

* Ottawa to guarantee loans to support project
* C$6.2 bln hydroelectric project will sell to U.S.
* Emera Inc, SNC-Lavalin to participate in project
TORONTO, Aug 19 Canada will guarantee loans to
support a C$6.2 billion ($6.3 billion) hydroelectric project in
remote Labrador that will supply power to New England as well
as other Canadian provinces, the government said on Friday.
Emera Inc (EMA.TO), an energy service provider, and
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO), an engineering company, will
participate in the project, located at Lower Churchill Falls
near Labrador's border with Quebec.
The federal government earlier had promised to back the
project despite objections by Quebec's provincial government.
The French-speaking province has a stranglehold on power
transmission from the region to the lucrative U.S. market.
Federal ministers on Friday signed a preliminary agreement
on the loan guarantee with the province of Newfoundland and
Labrador and neighboring Nova Scotia, through which
transmission lines will travel.
Emera will invest C$1.8 billion in the project, teaming up
with Nalcor Energy, a holding company for Newfoundland's energy
investments. SNC-Lavalin will lead engineering, procurement and
construction management for one phase of the project.
Shares of Emera were down 0.4 percent to C$29.98, and
SNC-Lavalin was down 0.2 percent to C$49.31 midday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Frank McGurty)