UPDATE 2-Canadian hydroelectric project criticized by panel

* Canadian panel releases environmental assessment

* Report questions economic claims, export markets

* Provincial government urged to conduct financial review (Adds quote, background on political context)

TORONTO, Aug 25 Canadian authorities should look more closely at the financial case for a proposed hydroelectric project in remote Labrador, a panel said in a report that also criticized its potential impact on the environment.

The federal government has promised to back loans for the C$6.2 billion ($6.3 billion) Lower Churchill project. It will entail construction of a dam and transmission lines to carry power to domestic markets and the northeastern United States.

The panel's report, made public on Thursday, warned that the project would have significant environmental effects, and it also raised concerns about economic claims by Nalcor Energy, a holding company for the energy investments of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"The panel questioned whether the project would be the best alternative to meet domestic demand and whether timely transmission access would be available to deliver energy to unknown export markets," said the executive summary.

Emera Inc (EMA.TO), an energy service provider, and SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO), an engineering company, have signed on to participate, working with Nalcor.

FINANCIAL REVIEW NEEDED, PANEL SAYS

Current plans call for a new transmission route from Labrador on the mainland to the island of Newfoundland, and then south to Nova Scotia.

That route would bypass Quebec, which currently has a stranglehold on power transmission from the region to the lucrative U.S. market. Quebec's government has been critical of the federal government's support for Lower Churchill.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Kathy Dunderdale has promoted the project as a clean energy source that will stabilize electricity prices in the province. Last week she hosted the governors of Rhode Island and Vermont at the project site.

The panel said the government should order a formal review into the long-term financial returns from the project. The province's Liberal opposition said it has been calling for a similar analysis for some time.

"This report indicates, in no uncertain terms, that the Dunderdale government and Nalcor have not justified the project in economic or even energy terms," said party leader Kevin Aylward in a release.

ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING RECOMMENDED

The report looked at the impact of the project on fish habitat, wetlands and water quality. It recommended a testing program for mercury levels in fish and local communities.

It said the government should satisfy itself that endangered species in the area will recover from the construction activity.

Canada's environmental assessments also look at the impact of developments on local Aboriginal groups. In particular, the panel said the project would hurt access to local food, especially among the Labrador Inuit.

Canadian Environment Minister Peter Kent and Newfoundland Minister of Environment and Conservation Ross Wiseman will now review the panel's recommendations, which are not binding.

Wiseman said he was not ready to comment on the report. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Frank McGurty)