PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Sept 29

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
Parliamentary Budget Officer Kevin Page is sounding the
alarm over mounting debt in Ottawa and the provinces as
governments start feeling the financial squeeze of an aging
population.
Jean Charest is refusing to cave in to pressure for a public
inquiry into corruption in the construction industry, despite
new evidence of wrongdoing and a strong pitch from the head of
the Quebec Transport Ministry's anti-collusion unit.
Report in Business section:
United States Steel Corp has issued a stern warning to
locked-out workers at its Hamilton facility that its operations
there have lost "massive" amounts of money since 2007 and will
not be kept open by subsidies from profitable mills.
The banks that helped fund an acquisition spree by Yellow
Media Inc demanded that it reduce its debt load,
forcing the elimination of its dividend and deepening the crisis
of confidence that surrounds the publishing company.
NATIONAL POST:
From public health to solid waste management, employees
across city divisions billed taxpayers more than $1.4-million in
mileage last year, new documents show.
Michael Ferguson, New Brunswick's former auditor general and
a member of that province's legislative assembly, will be named
the next federal auditor-general, sources told Postmedia News
Wednesday.
FINANCIAL POST:
Shelley Broader has replaced David Cheesewright as president
and chief executive of Walmart Canada , the mass merchant
announced on Wednesday.
Rising food inflation pressures mean more price increases
are likely in store for the rest of the year, Michael McCain,
chief executive with Maple Leaf Foods , warned on
Wednesday.