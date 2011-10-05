PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Oct 5

Oct 5 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- Greg Selinger has won a historic victory for Manitoba's New Democratic Party, riding a strong economy and the return of the Winnipeg Jets to a fourth consecutive majority government.

- A dogged Tim Hudak is sticking to his guns as he battles to salvage what once seemed a sure victory, with even senior Progressive Conservatives acknowledging that Dalton McGuinty appears on his way to winning a third straight election.

Business section:

- Markets are dropping steeply, demand for Canada's oil is waning and the loonie's value no longer hovers above the greenback - but Jim Flaherty says he remains confident new measures are not required for Canada to weather the current economic storm.

- Wi-LAN says a hearing has been scheduled for next week with the Ontario Securities Commission in its attempt to scrap the shareholder rights plan of takeover target Mosaid.

NATIONAL POST:

- In a move the town's Mayor quickly dismissed as electioneering, the provincial Tories have waded into the debate over Richmond Hill's historic observatory lands, pledging that a Tim Hudak government would protect the site from "sprawling development."

Financial Post section:

- BMO Capital Markets pushed its rate hikes forecast back to 2013 on Tuesday, citing continued serious economic risks both home and abroad.

- Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it is in talks with potential producers to export overseas liquefied natural gas from Canada, joining a lengthening list of North American companies looking to tap thirsty markets in Asia.