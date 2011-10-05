PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Oct 5

Oct 5 The following are top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- Greg Selinger has won a historic victory for Manitoba's
New Democratic Party, riding a strong economy and the return of
the Winnipeg Jets to a fourth consecutive majority government.
- A dogged Tim Hudak is sticking to his guns as he battles
to salvage what once seemed a sure victory, with even senior
Progressive Conservatives acknowledging that Dalton McGuinty
appears on his way to winning a third straight election.
Business section:
- Markets are dropping steeply, demand for Canada's oil is
waning and the loonie's value no longer hovers above the
greenback - but Jim Flaherty says he remains confident new
measures are not required for Canada to weather the current
economic storm.
- Wi-LAN says a hearing has been scheduled for next
week with the Ontario Securities Commission in its attempt to
scrap the shareholder rights plan of takeover target Mosaid.
NATIONAL POST:
- Manitoba's New Democrats will remain in power for another
four years after winning their fourth majority Tuesday.
- In a move the town's Mayor quickly dismissed as
electioneering, the provincial Tories have waded into the debate
over Richmond Hill's historic observatory lands, pledging that a
Tim Hudak government would protect the site from "sprawling
development."
Financial Post section:
- BMO Capital Markets pushed its rate hikes forecast back to
2013 on Tuesday, citing continued serious economic risks both
home and abroad.
- Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it is in talks with
potential producers to export overseas liquefied natural gas
from Canada, joining a lengthening list of North American
companies looking to tap thirsty markets in Asia.