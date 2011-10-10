PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Oct 10

Oct 10 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- Air Canada ACa.TO flight attendants will be in a strike position on Thursday after they turned down a tentative deal for the second time in three months.

- One week before Occupy Wall Street-style demonstrations are expected to begin in hundreds of locations around the world, organizers in several Canadian cities are holding meetings to muster their numbers and iron out their plans for the event.

Report on Business Section:

- Chinese energy giant Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration is testing the waters on a bold new energy strategy in Canada, as it moves to buy out an Alberta oil and gas company for C$2.2 billion in cash.

NATIONAL POST:

- The Canadian army wants to cut 250 civilian staff, the first move of wider-scale reductions of thousands of public servants at the Defence Department, according to documents obtained by Postmedia News.

- Hundreds of protesters marched in Washington on Sunday, angered at what they said was the U.S. government's willingness to bail out rich corporations while neglecting the nation's hard-pressed citizens.