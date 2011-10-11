PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Oct 11

Oct 11 The following are top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- A confrontation is brewing between the Harper government
and Canadian courts as ripples spread from the Supreme Court's
decision ordering Ottawa to keep its hands off a Vancouver
supervised injection site.
- The industrial mega projects that provide the backbone of
Premier Christy Clark's jobs plan will require a huge increase
in British Columbia's electricity capacity - the equivalent of
nearly three new Site C dams.
Report on Business Section:
- As its flight attendants prepare to strike this week, Air
Canada ACa.TO finds itself squeezed between staff in revolt
and consumers demanding lower fares, casting a cloud over the
country's largest airline.
- A supermarket fashion line from Canada has popped up in an
airy, orange-and-white-hued store on Manhattan's high-profile
Madison Avenue - a test for a bold U.S. retail invasion by
grocery giant Loblaw Cos Ltd that begins in earnest this
week.
NATIONAL POST:
- Pharmacy regulators say their battle against the national
epidemic of prescription narcotic abuse is being needlessly
thwarted by an unlikely obstacle: Health Canada and its refusal
to hand over key wholesale drug data for privacy reasons.
- The federal government said on Monday it was weighing its
options after Air Canada's ACa.TO flight attendants served a
strike notice over the weekend, saying they were prepared to
walk off the job as early as Thursday morning if a new labour
deal is not met by then.
Financial Post section:
- BlackBerry users in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and
India suffered email outages for several hours on Monday, adding
to the woes of struggling manufacturer Research in Motion
, increasingly seen as a takeover target.