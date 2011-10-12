PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Oct 12

Oct 12 The following are top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
- Voters in Newfoundland and Labrador have trimmed the
Progressive Conservative majority and given the New Democrats
their long-awaited breakthrough.
- A Canadian icebreaker that was helping to establish
Canada's sovereignty in the Arctic is limping back to Halifax
after divers were unable to push a dislodged propeller back into
its proper position.
Report on Business Section:
- Richard Baker has put plans to take Hudson's Bay Co.
public on hold, putting pressure on the retailer's blueprint to
refurbish its faded department-store chain.
- Bank of Nova Scotia could be poised to expand its
Colombian holdings, just over a year after making its first
foray into the Latin American country.
NATIONAL POST:
- Montreal Quebec's Health Minister has opened the door to
supervised-injection sites in the wake of September's Supreme
Court ruling upholding the right of provinces to run such
drug-treatment facilities.
- The City of Toronto is expecting a C$139 million surplus
this year, but the budget chief is loath to use it to plug the
municipality's yawning budget gap.
FINANCIAL POST:
- Canadian seniors aged 65 or more are growing their
debt-loads at faster pace than the young, says a TD Economics
Report released on Tuesday.
- Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) is "against a wall" on its
timetable for the new CSeries narrow-body jet to enter service
in 2013, the president of the company's aerospace unit said.