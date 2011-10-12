PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Oct 12

Oct 12 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

- Voters in Newfoundland and Labrador have trimmed the Progressive Conservative majority and given the New Democrats their long-awaited breakthrough.

- A Canadian icebreaker that was helping to establish Canada's sovereignty in the Arctic is limping back to Halifax after divers were unable to push a dislodged propeller back into its proper position.

Report on Business Section:

- Richard Baker has put plans to take Hudson's Bay Co. public on hold, putting pressure on the retailer's blueprint to refurbish its faded department-store chain.

- Bank of Nova Scotia could be poised to expand its Colombian holdings, just over a year after making its first foray into the Latin American country.

NATIONAL POST:

- Montreal Quebec's Health Minister has opened the door to supervised-injection sites in the wake of September's Supreme Court ruling upholding the right of provinces to run such drug-treatment facilities.

- The City of Toronto is expecting a C$139 million surplus this year, but the budget chief is loath to use it to plug the municipality's yawning budget gap.

FINANCIAL POST:

- Canadian seniors aged 65 or more are growing their debt-loads at faster pace than the young, says a TD Economics Report released on Tuesday.

- Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) is "against a wall" on its timetable for the new CSeries narrow-body jet to enter service in 2013, the president of the company's aerospace unit said.