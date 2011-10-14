PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Oct 14

Oct 14 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Thomas Mulcair has launched an underdog bid to transform the New Democratic Party into a broader movement with fewer ties to unions and its traditional elites.

In Montreal, at his first official event, Mulcair showed that he has support among the party's crop of rookie MPs, who have relatively low profiles and few connections to those in the party establishment, such as former NDP leader Ed Broadbent, who has already endorsed rival candidate Brian Topp.

-- Canada has a privileged relationship with the United States that should not be squandered, even at a time when U.S. world leadership is waning and new superpowers are emerging, Brian Mulroney says.

"The resilience of America should never be discounted," the former prime minister said in a luncheon speech on Thursday.

Report on Business Section:

-- Air Canada ACa.TO is seeking damages from the union representing flight attendants, alleging that bargaining in bad faith and threats to go on strike scared away many customers.

In its complaint to the Canada Industrial Relations Board, Air Canada argues that negotiators for the Canadian Union of Public Employees fumbled their way through two botched rounds of labour talks.

-- A slowdown in China's trade growth is raising fears that the engine of the global economy is cooling, and dragging on Canada's already sluggish economy.

Exports from China increased at the slowest pace in seven months in September, as demand from major trading partners -- Europe and the United States -- waned and a stronger Chinese currency pinched manufacturers.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The Montreal MP, Thomas Mulcair, confirmed Thursday that after weeks of mulling things over and testing his support, he will seek the leadership of the New Democratic Party.

-- The Federal Court of Appeal has declared that justices over the age of 75 are too old to decide cases, a ruling that may bring a flood of fresh appeals of past court cases and a reorganization of the federal judiciary.

Financial Post section:

-- The worst service blackout in Research In Motion Ltd's history is finally over, but now the BlackBerry maker faces the daunting challenge of attempting to rebuild the shattered trust of millions of users.

RIM founder and co-chief executive Mike Lazaridis issued a video apology Thursday to the millions of BlackBerry users affected by the service blackout, assuring customers RIM is taking "aggressive steps" to ensure the problem does not reoccur.

-- The National Energy Board on Thursday gave a go-ahead for the country's first exports of liquefied natural gas, approving a licence sought by KM LNG, a group led by Apache Corp , planning an LNG project on the Pacific Coast.