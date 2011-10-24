PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Oct 24

Oct 24 The following are top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL:
-- Quebec Premier Jean Charest is guaranteeing that the
probe into corruption in the construction industry will be fully
independent.
But there is a caveat: He wants the inquiry to co-operate
with police to make sure that alleged criminals don't receive
immunity that would protect them against prosecution.
-- When Toronto's city councillors debate whether to ban the
sale of shark-fin soup this week, they will be echoing an
emerging generational divide within the Chinese community, with
Chinese-Canadian newlyweds on one side and their immigrant
parents and grandparents on the other.
The soup, which is often served at Chinese weddings but has
been blamed for declining shark numbers around the world, has
traditionally been a "must" for lavish, elaborate Chinese
banquet-hall dinners. But there are signs of a shift, said
Carmen Luk, a Toronto area wedding planner whose clients are
primarily of Chinese decent.
Reports in Business Section:
-- Air Canada ACa.TO is trying to overturn an arbitrator's
decision that backs a union plan to create a novel pension
system for new sales and service agents.
The Canadian Auto Workers union, which represents 3,800
employees stationed at airport counters and call-in centres,
said it is "astonished" by Air Canada's notice that it will
appeal the arbitrator's pension ruling made last month. The
fight over pension reform led to a three-day strike in June, but
the two sides had agreed to let arbitrator Kevin Burkett resolve
the impasse.
-- Miners are benefiting from record prices for gold, but
many have suffered setbacks that threaten to harm the case for
investing in producers over physical gold.
Rising production and capital costs will be one of the
biggest drains on profits for major miners such as Barrick Gold
Corp , Goldcorp Inc and Newmont Mining Corp
when they report earnings this week for the
July-September period, a quarter in which gold hit a record high
of more than $1,900 an ounce.
NATIONAL POST:
-- In a reflection of differing tastes or perhaps a desire
to cut costs, the Conservative government has sharply reduced
the number of rented works of art hanging on the walls of
federal offices.
Since the Conservatives came to power in 2006, federal
departments have removed hundreds of works of art and returned
them to the Art Bank run by the Canada Council for the Arts.
-- French President Nicolas Sarkozy backed down on Sunday in
the face of implacable German opposition to demands to use
unlimited European Central Bank funds to fight the euro zone's
deepening sovereign debt crisis.
European Union leaders wrangled for hours over procedure and
made little apparent progress in forging a strategy to overcome
the crisis, despite pressure from international partners and
financial markets for decisive action.
Financial Post section:
--Any lingering doubts over whether the Bank of Canada will
keep its hand off the lever when it announces its latest
interest rates decision on Tuesday likely evaporated when
inflation reared its ugly head once again on Friday, but
economists do not expect any tightening either as trouble in
Europe and the United States remain front-of-mind.
-- The United States will likely suffer the loss of its
triple-A credit rating from another major rating agency by the
end of this year due to concerns over the deficit, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch forecasts.
The trigger would be a likely failure by Congress to agree
on a credible long-term plan to cut the U.S. deficit, the bank
said in a research note published on Friday.