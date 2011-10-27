PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Oct 27

Oct 27 The following are top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- Canada is preparing to unveil a new "conditional" immigration status to curb marriage fraud. Intelligence officials, working in China, India and other foreign missions, are locked in a cat and mouse game to nab immigration fraudsters.

-- The Conservative government will unveil legislation Thursday that reveals the latest and probably last formula for rebalancing the House of Commons by giving additional seats to Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

Democratic Reform Minister Tim Uppal will release the new formula in Brampton, Ontario. The CBC reported Wednesday evening that the new legislation would give Quebec three additional seats - not two, as leaked information earlier this month suggested.

Reports in Business Section:

-- Research In Motion Ltd has delayed a key update to a its BlackBerry PlayBook tablet software, a setback that risks putting the Canadian tech giant at a disadvantage as it fights for consumers during the holiday selling season.

PlayBook users will now have to wait until February for a piece of software that brings e-mail, calendar and other capabilities to the tablet. Since its launch in April, the PlayBook has been criticized for not coming equipped with these features. RIM had originally promised an update in the summer, then pushed that date back to the fall, and now into 2012.

-- Bellhaven Copper & Gold Inc says gold producer Iamgold Corp is buying a minority stake in the junior miner to help advance its key project in South America.

Under the deal announced Wednesday, Iamgold will buy 11 million share and warrant units of Bellhaven for 55 cents each.

NATIONAL POST:

-- The federal government is planning to spend as much as $477-million to participate in a U.S.-led military satellite program that has been subject to delays and cost overruns over the past decade, Postmedia News has learned.

The Wideband Global Satellite system has been advertised by the U.S. Defense Department as a communication system for "U.S. warfighters, allies and coalition partners during all levels of conflict, short of nuclear war."

-- Progressive Conservative MPP Frank Klees says he will abandon his controversial run for the Speaker's chair unless he can secure the support of 40 MPPs before Friday.

"If I don't have 40 votes by then, then I think that the writing is on the wall," Mr. Klees told the National Post on Wednesday night.

Financial Post section:

-- Tepid recoveries in Canada, the United States and Europe are expected to slow even further in the coming months, but a shot of confidence may be what it takes to turn the global economy back in the right direction.

"The economic outlook in Canada has weakened, reflecting the substantially downgraded outlook of the global economy," the Bank of Canada said in its monetary policy report published Wednesday.

-- The market thinks that the takeover battle for uranium company Hathor Exploration Ltd. is far from over. The stock is trading 8 percent above the friendly bid from Rio Tinto Ltd , as investors expect Cameco Corp to return with a second hostile offer.

But will it? Dundee Capital Markets analyst David Talbot thinks so, and he anticipates that the Cameco offer is "just around the corner."