PRESS DIGEST - CANADA - Nov 11

Nov 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL:

-- The Obama administration's move to sideline the Keystone XL pipeline is a major setback for relations between the world's two largest trading partners, and threatens Canada's role as the leading energy supplier to the United States.

-- Lone-wolf terrorists, cyber thieves and meddling foreign states are among the biggest threats to Canada, a top spy official has warned in a rare public speech.

Reports in Business Section:

-- Keystone XL has been dealt a potentially fatal blow after the U.S. State Department told TransCanada Corp to come up with a new route for the contentious pipeline.

-- The debt crisis that is sapping confidence and growth all over the euro zone is also squeezing the exports that make up a quarter of China's output, threatening to undercut the global economy's strongest engine at a critical time.

NATIONAL POST:

-- Arthur Porter, the chair of Canada's spy review board, resigned on Thursday amid revelations of his business dealings with a notorious international lobbyist and his own close ties to the president of Sierra Leone.

-- As other Canadian cities work to oust Occupy protesters, Edmonton's movement is celebrating a $7,500 donation that will help them stay put through the winter.

The money comes from Occupy Wall Street, which approved the donation Wednesday. Occupy Edmonton plans to put it toward cold weather supplies to continue their downtown encampment through the winter.

Financial Post section:

-- The Royal Canadian Mounted Police's criminal probe of beleaguered Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp is focused on audit records, sources said.

-- French government officials probably came close to suffering a heart attack Thursday after ratings agency Standard & Poor's accidentally released a memo saying it had downgraded the country's debt.